Liverpool's Anfield stadium has not been able to welcome fans inside since before the club lifted last season's Premier League title

England's regional tiers have been announced, for when the current national lockdown ends on 2 December.

It means some football clubs can welcome limited numbers of spectators back into their grounds.

Arsenal could be the first Premier League club to have home fans at Emirates Stadium for their Europa League tie with Rapid Vienna on 3 December.

The first Premier League fixtures to welcome fans could be Brighton v Southampton, Chelsea v Leeds, Liverpool v Wolves, Tottenham v Arsenal and West Ham v Manchester United over the weekend of 5 and 6 December.

Six English Football League matches could see the return of fans on 2 December with Luton, Wycombe, Charlton, Shrewsbury, Cambridge and Carlisle all placed in tier two.

In tier one, a maximum of 4,000 fans will be allowed at outdoor events - although no clubs currently fall into tier one.

Up to 2,000 people will be allowed in tier two areas but none in tier three.

Organised grassroots sport will be able to resume, and gyms and leisure centres can reopen across all tiers.

Tiers will be reviewed every two weeks.

So, where does your club fit and when can fans return?

Premier League

Arsenal - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed.

Aston Villa - Tier 3

Brighton & Hove Albion - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed.

Burnley - Tier 3

Chelsea - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed.

Crystal Palace - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed.

Everton - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed.

Fulham - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed.

Leeds United - Tier 3

Leicester City - Tier 3

Liverpool - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed.

Manchester City - Tier 3

Manchester United - Tier 3

Newcastle United - Tier 3

Sheffield United - Tier 3

Southampton - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed.

Tottenham Hotspur - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed.

West Bromwich Albion - Tier 3

West Ham United - Tier 2, up to 2,000 fans allowed.

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Tier 3

Championship

AFC Bournemouth - Tier 2

Barnsley - Tier 3

Birmingham City - Tier 3

Blackburn Rovers - Tier 3

Brentford - Tier 2

Bristol City - Tier 3

Cardiff City - spectators are not permitted at any sporting events in Wales

Coventry City - Tier 3

Derby County - Tier 3

Huddersfield Town - Tier 3

Luton Town - Tier 2

Middlesbrough - Tier 3

Millwall - Tier 2

Norwich City - Tier 2

Nottingham Forest - Tier 3

Preston North End - Tier 3

Queens Park Rangers - Tier 2

Reading - Tier 2

Rotherham United - Tier 3

Sheffield Wednesday - Tier 3

Stoke City - Tier 3

Swansea City - spectators are not permitted at any sporting events in Wales

Watford - Tier 2

Wycombe Wanderers - Tier 2

League One

Accrington Stanley - Tier 3

AFC Wimbledon - Tier 2

Blackpool - Tier 3

Bristol Rovers - Tier 3

Burton Albion - Tier 3

Charlton Athletic - Tier 2

Crewe Alexandra - Tier 2

Doncaster Rovers - Tier 3

Fleetwood Town - Tier 3

Gillingham - Tier 3

Hull City - Tier 3

Ipswich Town - Tier 2

Lincoln City - Tier 3

Milton Keynes Dons - Tier 2

Northampton Town - Tier 2

Oxford United - Tier 2

Peterborough United - Tier 2

Plymouth Argyle - Tier 2

Portsmouth - Tier 2

Rochdale - Tier 3

Shrewsbury Town - Tier 2

Sunderland - Tier 3

Swindon Town - Tier 2

Wigan Athletic - Tier 3

League Two

Barrow - Tier 2

Bolton Wanderers - Tier 3

Bradford City - Tier 3

Cambridge United - Tier 2

Carlisle United - Tier 2

Cheltenham Town - Tier 2

Colchester United - Tier 2

Crawley Town - Tier 2

Exeter City - Tier 2

Forest Green Rovers - Tier 2

Grimsby Town - Tier 3

Harrogate Town - Tier 2

Leyton Orient - Tier 2

Mansfield Town - Tier 3

Morecambe - Tier 3

Newport County - spectators are not permitted at any sporting events in Wales

Oldham Athletic - Tier 3

Port Vale - Tier 3

Salford City - Tier 3

Scunthorpe United - Tier 3

Southend United - Tier 2

Stevenage - Tier 2

Tranmere Rovers - Tier 2

Walsall - Tier 3