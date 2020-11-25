Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice as Leicester beat Braga 4-0 at the King Power Stadium on 5 November

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says he will not underestimate Braga as his side look to seal qualification to the Europa League knockout stages.

The Foxes can reach the last 32 with two games to spare in Group G with victory on Thursday, against a Braga side they beat 4-0 three weeks ago.

"I've been very pleased. The group has good teams in it. Our objective was to make sure we qualified," Rodgers said.

"We want to qualify as early as we can, that would be great for us."

Leicester were denied top spot in the Premier League as they were beaten 3-0 by defending champions Liverpool at the weekend.

However, after three straight wins in the Europa League, Rodgers' side can move six points clear of second-placed Braga and all but secure first place in the group with victory in Portugal on Thursday (17:55 GMT kick-off).

"You know when you play against other teams in this competition they will be at a high level because they are used to winning," Rodgers added.

"Our away form has been very good but we won't underestimate Braga, despite the result at home. We have to be ready for a tough game."

Despite their heavy defeat at the King Power Stadium, Braga manager Carlos Carvalhal believes his side can turn the result around at home.

"We have 100% respect and 0% fear," said the former Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City boss.

"We approach this game in a positive way and if we win the three points tomorrow, we will be making a spectacular journey. Let's go to the fight."

Rodgers confirmed midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, out with a groin injury since September, remains unavailable for Leicester, though the Nigeria international could return against Zorya Luhansk next week.

Meanwhile, Portuguese right-back Ricardo Pereira continued his recovery from a serious knee injury by playing for the development squad earlier this week.

"Hopefully [he will be back] very soon," Rodgers said on Pereira. "We're so happy that he's come back very strong. It will be great to have him coming back into the team and we're very excited for that."

Foxes aim for best European run - the stats

Leicester have won their past three games in European competition and could win four in a row for the first time.

Their only previous away game against Portuguese opposition saw them beaten 5-0 by Porto in the Champions League in December 2016.

Leicester will become the ninth English side that Braga have hosted in European competition. They are winless in their past two such games, losing 3-1 to Manchester United in November 2012 and drawing 3-3 with Wolves in November 2019.

Braga have lost three of their past five matches in the Europa League, having been unbeaten in seven before this run.

Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho has been directly involved in six goals in the Europa League this season (three goals and three assists) - the joint most in the competition.