Toby Alderweireld has made 10 appearances in all competitions for Spurs this season

Tottenham will be without defender Toby Alderweireld when they host Ludogorets in the Europa League on Thursday.

Spurs are top of Group J on goal difference, with three teams level on six points after three matches.

Belgium international Alderweireld, 31, suffered a groin injury in the 2-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday, but it is not as bad as first feared.

"He has a muscular injury but not as big as we initially thought," said Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

"He will have time to be out, but not like a month which was immediately what we thought. I would say between two and four weeks.

"It's bad news. He was playing his best football. He's an important player that we'll miss."

Republic of Ireland full-back Matt Doherty is available again following a positive coronavirus test while on international duty, but Mourinho says forward Erik Lamela remains absent with a foot injury.

There had been doubts over the match taking place, with reports in Bulgaria suggesting some Ludogorets players had tested positive for coronavirus.

"According to my information, that's not true," said Mourinho. "The problems they had were immediately after the game we played there [a 3-1 win on 5 November].

"They have had one more game after that, which they won, then the international break.

"Of the team that comes, I believe only two players who played against us are not playing. Apart from that, the other nine are in the list and ready to play.

"I don't understand the news. There is a big contradiction between the news and the information we have."

The best of the stats

Tottenham have won both of their previous meetings with Bulgarian opposition (2-1 v Lokomotiv Plovdiv, 3-1 v Ludogorets), with this the first time they've hosted a Bulgarian side.

Ludogorets have lost four of their five meetings with English sides in all competitions (D1), conceding 16 goals in the process. Their only previous visit to London ended in a 6-0 defeat by Arsenal in October 2016.

None of Tottenham's past 16 home games in European competition has ended in a draw - they have won 11 and lost five. There have been 62 goals in these 16 games, with Tottenham scoring 40 and conceding 22.

Ludogorets have conceded four goals via set-pieces this season in the Europa League, the most of any side.

Ludogorets have faced the most shots of any side in the Europa League so far this season (62), while only five sides have had more attempts at goal than Tottenham (50).