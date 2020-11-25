Europa League - Group J
TottenhamTottenham Hotspur20:00LudogoretsLudogorets Razgrad
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur v Ludogorets Razgrad: Toby Alderweireld out for two to four weeks

Toby Alderweireld
Toby Alderweireld has made 10 appearances in all competitions for Spurs this season

Tottenham will be without defender Toby Alderweireld when they host Ludogorets in the Europa League on Thursday.

Spurs are top of Group J on goal difference, with three teams level on six points after three matches.

Belgium international Alderweireld, 31, suffered a groin injury in the 2-0 win over Manchester City on Saturday, but it is not as bad as first feared.

"He has a muscular injury but not as big as we initially thought," said Spurs boss Jose Mourinho.

"He will have time to be out, but not like a month which was immediately what we thought. I would say between two and four weeks.

"It's bad news. He was playing his best football. He's an important player that we'll miss."

Republic of Ireland full-back Matt Doherty is available again following a positive coronavirus test while on international duty, but Mourinho says forward Erik Lamela remains absent with a foot injury.

There had been doubts over the match taking place, with reports in Bulgaria suggesting some Ludogorets players had tested positive for coronavirus.

"According to my information, that's not true," said Mourinho. "The problems they had were immediately after the game we played there [a 3-1 win on 5 November].

"They have had one more game after that, which they won, then the international break.

"Of the team that comes, I believe only two players who played against us are not playing. Apart from that, the other nine are in the list and ready to play.

"I don't understand the news. There is a big contradiction between the news and the information we have."

The best of the stats

  • Tottenham have won both of their previous meetings with Bulgarian opposition (2-1 v Lokomotiv Plovdiv, 3-1 v Ludogorets), with this the first time they've hosted a Bulgarian side.
  • Ludogorets have lost four of their five meetings with English sides in all competitions (D1), conceding 16 goals in the process. Their only previous visit to London ended in a 6-0 defeat by Arsenal in October 2016.
  • None of Tottenham's past 16 home games in European competition has ended in a draw - they have won 11 and lost five. There have been 62 goals in these 16 games, with Tottenham scoring 40 and conceding 22.
  • Ludogorets have conceded four goals via set-pieces this season in the Europa League, the most of any side.
  • Ludogorets have faced the most shots of any side in the Europa League so far this season (62), while only five sides have had more attempts at goal than Tottenham (50).
Thursday 26th November 2020

  • TottenhamTottenham Hotspur20:00LudogoretsLudogorets Razgrad
  • CSKA SofiaCSKA Sofia17:55Young BoysYoung Boys
  • LASKLASK17:55Royal AntwerpRoyal Antwerp
  • CSKA MoscowCSKA Moscow17:55FeyenoordFeyenoord
  • RZ Pellets WACRZ Pellets WAC17:55Dinamo ZagrebDinamo Zagreb
  • KAA GentKAA Gent17:55Red Star BelgradeRed Star Belgrade
  • Slovan LiberecSlovan Liberec17:55Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim
  • MoldeMolde17:55ArsenalArsenal
  • AEK AthensAEK Athens17:55Zorya LuhanskZorya Luhansk
  • Sporting BragaSporting Braga17:55LeicesterLeicester City
  • LilleLille17:55AC MilanAC Milan
  • Sparta PragueSparta Prague17:55CelticCeltic

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma32107167
2Young Boys31115324
3CFR Cluj311136-34
4CSKA Sofia301205-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal33009279
2Molde320145-16
3Rapid Vienna310256-13
4Dundalk300349-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slavia Prague32015506
2B Leverkusen320110556
3Nice310259-43
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva310256-13

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers32106337
2Benfica321010557
3Lech Poznan310256-13
4Standard Liege300318-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Granada32104137
2PAOK Salonika31205235
3PSV Eindhoven310247-33
4Omonia Nicosia301225-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar32015236
2Napoli32013216
3Real Sociedad32012116
4HNK Rijeka300327-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester33009189
2Sporting Braga32015506
3AEK Athens310256-13
4Zorya Luhansk300329-70

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille32109367
2AC Milan32016426
3Sparta Prague310258-33
4Celtic301249-51

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal330012489
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv320135-26
3Sivasspor310267-13
4FK Qarabag300316-50

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham32016246
2Royal Antwerp32013216
3LASK320156-16
4Ludogorets300359-40

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb31201015
2RZ Pellets WAC31115324
3Feyenoord311145-14
4CSKA Moscow302124-22

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim3300111109
2Red Star Belgrade32017436
3Slovan Liberec3102210-83
4KAA Gent300327-50
View full Europa League tables

