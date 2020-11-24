Last updated on .From the section Football

Thiago Alcantara helped Bayern Munich win last season's Champions League before moving to Liverpool

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara are in the running for the men's prize in the Best Fifa Football Awards.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is also in contention as part of the 11-player men's shortlist.

England and Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze is one of the 11 players nominated for the women's award.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Leeds United counterpart Marcelo Bielsa are on the men's manager shortlist.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes is in the running for the women's manager award.

Fifa says the winners will be chosen via a "combined voting process involving the captains and head coaches of all national teams around the globe, an online ballot of fans and submissions from a select group of more than 200 media representatives".

Voting will take place between 25 November and 9 December, with the results being announced during a ceremony on 17 December.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min's goal against Burnley has been nominated for Fifa's Puskas Award.

Wales captain Sophie Ingle's Women's Super League goal for Chelsea against Arsenal and an effort by Dundalk's Jordan Flores against Shamrock Rovers are other nominees.

Full men's player shortlist

Thiago Alcantara (Spain, Liverpool)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Juventus)

Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Bayern Munich)

Sadio Mane (Senegal, Liverpool)

Kylian Mbappe (France, Paris St-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona)

Neymar (Brazil, Paris St-Germain)

Sergio Ramos (Spain, Real Madrid)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands, Liverpool)

Full women's player shortlist

Lucy Bronze (England, Manchester City)

Delphine Cascarino (France, Lyon)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)

Pernille Harder (Denmark, Chelsea)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain, Barcelona)

Ji So-yun (South Korea, Chelsea)

Sam Kerr (Australia, Chelsea)

Saki Kumagai (Japan, Lyon)

Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany, Lyon)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands, Arsenal)

Wendie Renard (France, Lyon)

Full men's coach shortlist

Marcelo Bielsa (Argentina, Leeds United)

Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany, Bayern Munich)

Jurgen Klopp (Germany, Liverpool)

Julen Lopetegui (Spain, Sevilla)

Zinedine Zidane (France, Real Madrid)

Full women's coach shortlist

Lluis Cortes (Spain, Barcelona)

Rita Guarino (Italy, Juventus)

Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea)

Stephan Lerch (Germany, Wolfsburg)

Hege Riise (Norway, LSK Kvinner)

Jean-Luc Vasseur (France, Lyon)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands, Dutch national team)