Best Fifa Football Awards 2020: Liverpool quartet, Lucy Bronze and Marcelo Bielsa up for awards

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments13

Thiago Alcantara helped Bayern Munich win last season's Champions League before moving to Liverpool
Thiago Alcantara helped Bayern Munich win last season's Champions League before moving to Liverpool

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara are in the running for the men's prize in the Best Fifa Football Awards.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is also in contention as part of the 11-player men's shortlist.

England and Manchester City defender Lucy Bronze is one of the 11 players nominated for the women's award.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Leeds United counterpart Marcelo Bielsa are on the men's manager shortlist.

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes is in the running for the women's manager award.

Fifa says the winners will be chosen via a "combined voting process involving the captains and head coaches of all national teams around the globe, an online ballot of fans and submissions from a select group of more than 200 media representatives".

Voting will take place between 25 November and 9 December, with the results being announced during a ceremony on 17 December.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min's goal against Burnley has been nominated for Fifa's Puskas Award.

Wales captain Sophie Ingle's Women's Super League goal for Chelsea against Arsenal and an effort by Dundalk's Jordan Flores against Shamrock Rovers are other nominees.

Full men's player shortlist

Thiago Alcantara (Spain, Liverpool)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Juventus)

Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Bayern Munich)

Sadio Mane (Senegal, Liverpool)

Kylian Mbappe (France, Paris St-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona)

Neymar (Brazil, Paris St-Germain)

Sergio Ramos (Spain, Real Madrid)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands, Liverpool)

Full women's player shortlist

Lucy Bronze (England, Manchester City)

Delphine Cascarino (France, Lyon)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway, Barcelona)

Pernille Harder (Denmark, Chelsea)

Jennifer Hermoso (Spain, Barcelona)

Ji So-yun (South Korea, Chelsea)

Sam Kerr (Australia, Chelsea)

Saki Kumagai (Japan, Lyon)

Dzsenifer Marozsan (Germany, Lyon)

Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands, Arsenal)

Wendie Renard (France, Lyon)

Full men's coach shortlist

Marcelo Bielsa (Argentina, Leeds United)

Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany, Bayern Munich)

Jurgen Klopp (Germany, Liverpool)

Julen Lopetegui (Spain, Sevilla)

Zinedine Zidane (France, Real Madrid)

Full women's coach shortlist

Lluis Cortes (Spain, Barcelona)

Rita Guarino (Italy, Juventus)

Emma Hayes (England, Chelsea)

Stephan Lerch (Germany, Wolfsburg)

Hege Riise (Norway, LSK Kvinner)

Jean-Luc Vasseur (France, Lyon)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands, Dutch national team)

FA Cup banner
  • Watch 13 FA Cup second-round games on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app this weekend. Find out more here.
FA Cup footer

Comments

Join the conversation

13 comments

  • Great if a Liverpool player wins it, and if Klopp gets the coach award. Bit surprised Haaland is not on the list...is it cos he won the Golden Boy? Are they not allowed to be on both lists? Probably should be Lewandoski for the award and Klopp for the coach gong.

  • It has to be Robert Bestesowski.
    Give him Ballon d'or, too. He deserves it.
    No hair gel, no tattoos, no bragging on social media, no politics, no nastiness.
    Investing in youth , disadvantaged kids.
    Role model who also is extremely good in playing football and scoring bags of goals. Bit unlucky like George Best when it comes to the national side. You cannot achieve much playing with grosickis.

  • If you really based it on genuine coaching ability and results, where is the Atalanta manager?

    Zizou was definitely a top 10 coach in the world last season and won the league thanks to his defensive tweaks, but wouldn't have have him top five.

  • This is about the profile of the player & not the performance, its basically a PR exercise as opposed to an award

    I mean, Sergio Ramos & Neymar.. both players of incredible ability but Ramos' ego has gone out of control, all he does now is Panenka Penalties & defend badly, while Neymar is nowhere near the player he should be at this point in his career.. but they both have loadsa insta followers

  • Miedema deserves it big time

    • Eh-eh-eeeeeh replied:
      Give it to Alex Morgan all day long oh she not on the list oh never mind

  • What about Wayne Shaw the pie eating goaly?

    Snubbed!

    Agree? = Upvote
    Really agree? = Downvote

  • Bielsa?

    For getting promoted from a pub league like the Championship?

    Lol what about Bilic or Scott Parker then for coach of the year??

    Or Phil Brown?

    Or Ian Holloway?

    Or any other mediocre coach who got promoted from that rubbish league??

    Embarrassing, but not surprising. There always has been a hipster craze around Bielsa.

  • As a Leeds fan, slightly surprised to see Marcelo in there...I think he's done a fantastic job and I suppose relative to the others in this list he has worked absolute wonders with us. I can't think of another manager in England other than perhaps Wilder who'd deserve a nomination. Can't speak for the rest of the world though, I'm not that clued up.

  • Best of luck Marcelo!

  • How on earth is Messi on this list? He had been on poor form and doesn't deserve to be on it this year.

  • Lewandowski deserves it.

  • Hard to look past Lewandowski this year, he's been sensational.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC