Rangers knocked back Lille's offer for Alfredo Morelos and Leeds United's bid for Ryan Kent

Europa League: Rangers v Benfica Venue: Ibrox, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 26 November Time: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on Sportsound and follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app

Rangers' team is now "littered with big assets" whose value could help to ease the club's financial strain, says manager Steven Gerrard.

The Scottish Premiership leaders made an annual loss of £15.9m up to July this year and need more than £20m fresh funding by the end of next season.

But the club rejected big-money bids for Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent in recent months.

"The board support has been fantastic since the day I came in," said Gerrard.

"In terms of the [financial] numbers, obviously you have to take certain things into consideration given the timing. They could have looked very much different if we did accept a bid for one of our big assets.

"The important thing is that this team is in much better shape than it was when we came through the door.

"The team is littered now with big assets. The team is worth an awful lot of money now compared to what it was."

Rangers' annual results would have been a lot bleaker had it not been for the £21m earned from the run to the Europa League last 16 last season.

And Gerrard is well aware of the importance of that competition as an income generator during this year's Covid-affected campaign as he prepares for Thursday's match with Benfica - victory would send his side through to the knockout phase with two games to spare.

"Europe is always important for a club like Rangers," he said. "So from a football point of view there's always a responsibility and an expectation here to continue to do well.

"If that means we make more money or we go further in competitions and that helps from a financial point of view, then great."