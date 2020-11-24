Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Jay Rodriguez (left) rejoined Burnley in 2019 while Matej Vydra has been with the club since 2018

Burnley strikers Matej Vydra and Jay Rodriguez have extended their contracts with the club until June 2022.

Czech Vydra, 28, has made 47 appearances for the Clarets since joining them from Derby in August 2018.

Rodriguez returned to Burnley in 2019 and helped Sean Dyche's side finish in 10th place last season.

"I've enjoyed my time here with a great bunch of lads and being in my home town with my family and friends is an added bonus," Rodriguez, 31, said.

Rodriguez came through Burnley's academy and had stints at Southampton and West Brom before returning to Turf Moor.

"On the football side I'm enjoying playing, want to play more and still have a lot to give. I feel fresh, fit and ready to go," he added.

Vydra, who has scored twice for the Clarets this season, said: "It's really good for my family to be settled and to know we will be here for another year."

Burnley beat Crystal Palace on Monday to claim their first Premier League win of the season.