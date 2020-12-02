League One
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers19:00GillinghamGillingham
Venue: Memorial Stadium

Bristol Rovers v Gillingham

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull13100324101430
2Lincoln City149231810829
3Peterborough1491423131028
4Charlton138231912726
5Ipswich158251915426
6Portsmouth1574426151125
7Sunderland146621812624
8Fleetwood1572625151023
9Accrington117131410422
10Doncaster126332214821
11Crewe156181716119
12Blackpool146171518-319
13Plymouth145452025-519
14Northampton155371523-818
15Wimbledon134541616017
16Gillingham135261317-417
17Rochdale144461620-416
18Swindon155192130-916
19MK Dons143561619-314
20Oxford Utd144281523-814
21Bristol Rovers133461120-913
22Burton152581929-1011
23Shrewsbury131661321-89
24Wigan1422101022-128
