Luton Town v Norwich City

LutonLuton Town19:45NorwichNorwich City
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|14
|8
|4
|2
|18
|11
|7
|28
|2
|Bournemouth
|15
|7
|6
|2
|25
|16
|9
|27
|3
|Bristol City
|15
|8
|3
|4
|19
|15
|4
|27
|4
|Brentford
|15
|7
|5
|3
|22
|13
|9
|26
|5
|Watford
|14
|7
|5
|2
|19
|11
|8
|26
|6
|Swansea
|14
|7
|5
|2
|16
|8
|8
|26
|7
|Reading
|14
|8
|2
|4
|23
|18
|5
|26
|8
|Stoke
|14
|6
|4
|4
|21
|18
|3
|22
|9
|Blackburn
|14
|6
|3
|5
|27
|16
|11
|21
|10
|Middlesbrough
|14
|5
|6
|3
|14
|9
|5
|21
|11
|Cardiff
|15
|5
|5
|5
|20
|13
|7
|20
|12
|Millwall
|14
|4
|8
|2
|12
|10
|2
|20
|13
|Barnsley
|15
|5
|4
|6
|17
|17
|0
|19
|14
|Preston
|15
|6
|1
|8
|20
|23
|-3
|19
|15
|Luton
|14
|5
|4
|5
|11
|17
|-6
|19
|16
|Huddersfield
|15
|5
|3
|7
|18
|22
|-4
|18
|17
|QPR
|15
|4
|5
|6
|17
|22
|-5
|17
|18
|Birmingham
|15
|3
|7
|5
|11
|14
|-3
|16
|19
|Coventry
|15
|3
|5
|7
|15
|25
|-10
|14
|20
|Rotherham
|15
|3
|4
|8
|14
|20
|-6
|13
|21
|Nottm Forest
|14
|3
|3
|8
|9
|17
|-8
|12
|22
|Wycombe
|14
|2
|4
|8
|7
|20
|-13
|10
|23
|Sheff Wed
|14
|3
|5
|6
|7
|12
|-5
|8
|24
|Derby
|15
|1
|5
|9
|7
|22
|-15
|8