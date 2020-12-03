Tottenham v Arsenal quiz: Name the British north London derby goalscorers
During the Premier League era some of the world's finest players have sparkled in the north London derby.
The likes of Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry, Jurgen Klinsmann and Rafael van der Vaart have all scored goals in the fiercely competitive fixture between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.
But can you name the 29 British players who have netted?
You've got five minutes. Good luck!
Name the British players to score in the north London derby in the Premier League era?
Score: 0 / 29
05:00
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28
|29
