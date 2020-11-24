Champions League - Group H
PSGParis Saint Germain20:00RB LeipzigRB Leipzig
Venue: Parc des Princes

Paris Saint Germain v RB Leipzig

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich330012399
2Atl Madrid311147-34
3Lokomotiv Moscow302145-12
4RB Salzburg3012611-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach312010465
2Shakhtar Donetsk311138-54
3Real Madrid31117704
4Inter Milan302145-12

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City33009189
2FC Porto32016336
3Olympiakos310215-43
4Marseille300307-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool33008089
2Ajax31114404
3Atalanta311167-14
4FC Midtjylland300318-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea32107077
2Sevilla32104227
3FK Krasnodar301238-51
4Rennes301215-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund32016336
2Lazio31205325
3Club Bruges311135-24
4Zenit St Petersburg301225-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona33009279
2Juventus32016336
3Dynamo Kyiv301236-31
4Ferencvárosi TC3012411-71

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd32018356
2RB Leipzig320146-26
3PSG31024403
4Istanbul Basaksehir310225-33
View full Champions League tables

