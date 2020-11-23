Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Karen Bardsley won the Women's League Cup and FA Cup with Manchester City in 2019, plus the SheBelieves Cup with England

Manchester City goalkeeper Karen Bardsley and Manchester United midfielder Katie Zelem have joined England women's training camp.

Birmingham City's Hannah Hampton and Bardsley's Manchester City team-mates Chloe Kelly and Alex Greenwood have withdrawn from the squad.

The 10-day training camp at St George's Park will include two in-house training fixtures for Phil Neville's squad.

The first fixture will be played at Stoke City on Friday, 27 November.

Bardsley, 36, has played at the last three World Cups for England while Zelem, 24, is yet to make her debut for the senior team.