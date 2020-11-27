Last updated on .From the section European Football

Barcelona's players took a 70% cut during the height of the coronavirus pandemic earlier in the year

Barcelona's players have agreed to wage cuts that will save the Spanish club 122m euros (£110m).

The 26-time La Liga champions have also agreed with their players to have about €50m (£45m) of variable payments deferred over a three-year period.

Their last accounts showed a 97m euros (£87m) loss while the net debt more than doubled to 488m euros (£438m).

"[This] will be a milestone of great importance to redirect the current economic situation," the club said. external-link

In March, Barcelona's players agreed to take a 70% pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic and make additional contributions to ensure non-sporting staff received full wages.