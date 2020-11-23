Last updated on .From the section European Football

Manchester City were knocked out of last season's Champions League in the quarter-finals by Lyon

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says the Champions League is not an "obsession" but he has felt his side will do well in the competition since the start of the season.

The Blues are yet to get past the quarter-finals under Guardiola, with previous boss Manuel Pellegrini leading the club to the semi-finals in 2016.

Guardiola won two European titles with Barcelona, and it is thought he was brought to Manchester to do the same.

"We will try our best," said Guardiola.

"We have an important chance to almost qualify. That's so good, to be in the best 16 teams in Europe.

"I expected a reaction after last season when we finished against Lyon in Portugal. We know what we have to do.

"The season is still young and I'm fully optimistic we are going to do a good season."

The Blues have won their opening three games in this year's competition, 9-1 on aggregate, and know a win in Olympiakos on Wednesday will see them reach the knockout stage for the eighth successive season.

Three points would virtually secure top spot too, with Porto then likely to need a significant goal-swing in the final two matchdays to overtake Guardiola's side.

Aguero will not be rushed

For the first time this season Guardiola has an almost fully-fit squad to choose from, with centre-back Nathan Ake the only absentee.

Striker, and club record goalscorer, Sergio Aguero returned to the bench after a four-game lay-off in Sunday's defeat against Tottenham.

The 32-year-old has only played 113 minutes this season, and missed 18 games between June and October with a knee injury.

City have struggled for goals in Aguero's absence, only scoring 10 in their first eight Premier League games.

Despite that, the Argentina striker will not be rushed back by Guardiola.

"We want him to come back, training again, he can recover a good feeling, this is the most important thing," said the Spaniard.

"We take it one step at a time. We have many games this season to play and we'll need him.

"We want him in his best condition."

Chances of qualifying?

Data analysts Gracenote say Manchester City have a 99.9% chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Nielsen's Gracenote, said: "As one of only four teams to have taken maximum points from the first three matches, it is no surprise to find that Manchester City are near certainties for a place in the knockout stages."

City also have a 97% chance of winning Group B, according to the Euro Club Index external-link .

Match stats