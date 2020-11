Last updated on .From the section European Football

Liverpool thrashed Atalanta 5-0 in the reverse fixture

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is back in training and could face Atalanta in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old missed Sunday's 3-0 win over Leicester after testing positive for coronavirus while on international duty with Egypt.

But he has since tested negative and took part in training on Monday.

Liverpool have a 100% record in this season's Champions League and will reach the last 16 if they beat their Serie A opponents.

More to follow.