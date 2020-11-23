Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea Women are second in the Women's Super League

Chelsea Women have been drawn against Portuguese champions Benfica in the round of 32 in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will face Swedish side Gothenburg.

Chelsea reached the semi-finals of the competition when they were last involved in 2018-19 before losing to eventual winners Lyon.

Manchester City, who are currently fifth in the Women's Super League, were knocked out in the round of 16 by Atletico Madrid last season.

Scottish champions Glasgow City, who reached the quarter-finals last season, have been drawn against Czech side Sparta Prague.

All of the two-legged ties will be played on 9-10 and 15-16 December.

The draw in full:

St Polten v Zurich

﻿Lanchkhuti v Rosengard

Gothenburg v Manchester City

Sparta Prague v Glasgow City

Juventus v Lyon

ZFK Spartak v Wolfsburg

Fiorentina v Slavia Prague

Benfica v Chelsea

Pomurje v Fortuna Hjørring

Kharkiv v BIIK-Kazygurt

Vålerenga v Brondby

Ajax v Bayern Munich

PSV Eindhoven v Barcelona

FC Minsk v LSK Kvinner

Gornik Leczna v Paris St-Germain

Servette v Atletico Madrid