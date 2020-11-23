Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell says he cannot continue to back some of his squad if they cannot deliver "any reliability".

The Dingwall side lost 3-1 at Kilmarnock on Saturday, despite having a man advantage for 82 minutes.

It extended their winless run to seven Scottish Premiership matches, and they sit ninth in the table.

"I believe in football we live in a blame culture," Kettlewell said.

"So the sooner you take responsibility yourself, the better you become on the pitch, there is no other formula to it as far as I can see.

"I can't keep backing people if I don't feel I'm going to get any reliability from them at the weekend or I can't trust what they are going to put out on a Saturday."

Kettlewell described his side's performance against Kilmarnock as a "low point" of his tenure.

Speaking ahead of his side's trip to face Celtic on Sunday in the last 16 of the League Cup, the County manager says he reviewed Saturday's defeat with the squad and delivered some harsh words.

"If you go through my squad, every single player has had an opportunity," he said.

"If you have had your opportunity and not taken it then you have to look yourself in the mirror, as a player you can't go pointing fingers - this [is the] whole blame culture that we live in."