Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Manager Neil Lennon retains the support of the Celtic board and won't quit despite growing pressure from supporters (Scottish Sun) external-link ; (The Times - subscription required) external-link ; (Scottish Daily Mail - print edition).

Scottish Daily Mail back page says the Celtic board backs Neil Lennon to continue as manager

Steven Gerrard is confident the knee injury sustained by Bongani Zungu on international duty last week will not significantly disrupt the midfielder's efforts to force his way into the Rangers starting line-up (Scotsman) external-link .

Inverness Caledonian Thistle are being investigated by the Scottish FA after allegedly bussing stewards from Glasgow for their Championship match with Raith Rovers with 300 fans allowed in (Daily Record) external-link .

Referee John Beaton says he wants fans to return after taking charge of his third Old Firm derby at an empty Celtic Park last month (Daily Record) external-link .

Former Celtic defender Charlie Mulgrew says his old club need to rack up the wins and force Rangers to 'wobble' in the title race (Daily Record) external-link .

Paul McGowan's ruthless assessment of Dundee's season was "spot on" according to manager James McPake (Courier) external-link .