Solihull Moors v Hartlepool United

Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors19:45HartlepoolHartlepool United
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Torquay
|9
|7
|1
|1
|20
|7
|13
|22
|2
|Sutton United
|10
|6
|2
|2
|18
|12
|6
|20
|3
|Woking
|10
|5
|2
|3
|17
|12
|5
|17
|4
|Wrexham
|10
|5
|2
|3
|13
|8
|5
|17
|5
|Wealdstone
|11
|5
|2
|4
|19
|23
|-4
|17
|6
|Maidenhead United
|11
|5
|2
|4
|15
|19
|-4
|17
|7
|Notts County
|9
|5
|1
|3
|17
|11
|6
|16
|8
|Bromley
|10
|4
|4
|2
|17
|12
|5
|16
|9
|Hartlepool
|9
|4
|3
|2
|12
|10
|2
|15
|10
|Altrincham
|12
|4
|3
|5
|11
|13
|-2
|15
|11
|Eastleigh
|7
|4
|2
|1
|16
|9
|7
|14
|12
|Stockport
|7
|4
|1
|2
|13
|7
|6
|13
|13
|Solihull Moors
|7
|4
|1
|2
|11
|5
|6
|13
|14
|King's Lynn
|10
|4
|1
|5
|16
|24
|-8
|13
|15
|Aldershot
|9
|3
|2
|4
|13
|12
|1
|11
|16
|Boreham Wood
|9
|2
|3
|4
|7
|7
|0
|9
|17
|Chesterfield
|10
|3
|0
|7
|17
|18
|-1
|9
|18
|Dag & Red
|8
|2
|2
|4
|5
|9
|-4
|8
|19
|Barnet
|9
|2
|2
|5
|8
|19
|-11
|8
|20
|Halifax
|9
|1
|4
|4
|6
|8
|-2
|7
|21
|Weymouth
|8
|2
|1
|5
|7
|10
|-3
|7
|22
|Dover
|9
|2
|0
|7
|6
|24
|-18
|6
|23
|Yeovil
|9
|0
|5
|4
|8
|13
|-5
|5