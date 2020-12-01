National League
King's LynnKing's Lynn Town19:45BromleyBromley
Venue: The Walks Stadium

King's Lynn Town v Bromley

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay97112071322
2Sutton United106221812620
3Woking105231712517
4Wrexham10523138517
5Wealdstone115241923-417
6Maidenhead United115241519-417
7Notts County95131711616
8Bromley104421712516
9Hartlepool94321210215
10Altrincham124351113-215
11Eastleigh7421169714
12Stockport7412137613
13Solihull Moors7412115613
14King's Lynn104151624-813
15Aldershot93241312111
16Boreham Wood92347709
17Chesterfield103071718-19
18Dag & Red822459-48
19Barnet9225819-118
20Halifax914468-27
21Weymouth8215710-37
22Dover9207624-186
23Yeovil9054813-55
