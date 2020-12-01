League Two
MorecambeMorecambe18:30BarrowBarrow
Venue: Mazuma Stadium, England

Morecambe v Barrow

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Morecambe

  • 12Halstead
  • 6Davis
  • 5Lavelle
  • 4Knight-Percival
  • 2Mellor
  • 20Phillips
  • 24Songo'o
  • 3Hendrie
  • 16O'Sullivan
  • 9Stockton
  • 11Mendes Gomes

Substitutes

  • 1Turner
  • 7Slew
  • 8Diagouraga
  • 14Kenyon
  • 17Leitch-Smith
  • 18Pringle
  • 21Cooney

Barrow

  • 1Dixon
  • 6Hird
  • 5Platt
  • 3Brough
  • 27Barry
  • 28Taylor
  • 4Taylor
  • 11Kay
  • 25Biggins
  • 9Quigley
  • 33James

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 7Gribbin
  • 12Lillis
  • 19Wilson
  • 20Angus
  • 29Reid
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport1392221111029
2Cheltenham1482422121026
3Cambridge1374226101625
4Forest Green147431913625
5Exeter146622617924
6Leyton Orient157352417724
7Carlisle147251915423
8Salford1364321111022
9Bolton156451718-122
10Tranmere146351715221
11Colchester135532020020
12Harrogate145451514119
13Port Vale156181818019
14Morecambe145451725-819
15Crawley145361918118
16Walsall143831316-317
17Oldham145272127-617
18Grimsby124351118-715
19Barrow142752022-213
20Bradford133461317-413
21Stevenage142571015-511
22Mansfield141851319-611
23Scunthorpe12327819-1111
24Southend141211629-235
View full League Two table

Top Stories