League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town19:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
Venue: CNG Stadium, England

Harrogate Town v Scunthorpe United

Line-ups

Harrogate

  • 1Belshaw
  • 6Burrell
  • 12Lawlor
  • 15Kirby
  • 20Hall
  • 7Thomson
  • 4Falkingham
  • 17Kerry
  • 19Miller
  • 18Muldoon
  • 9Beck

Substitutes

  • 10Martin
  • 13Cracknell
  • 14Kiernan
  • 16Stead

Scunthorpe

  • 33Howard
  • 2Clarke
  • 5McGahey
  • 6Onariase
  • 38O'Malley
  • 8Gilliead
  • 20Spence
  • 22Beestin
  • 11Eisa
  • 9Loft
  • 45McAtee

Substitutes

  • 1Watson
  • 4Bedeau
  • 14Green
  • 18Hallam
  • 19Jarvis
  • 25Rowe
  • 34Taylor
Referee:
Paul Howard

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport1392221111029
2Cheltenham1482422121026
3Cambridge1374226101625
4Forest Green147431913625
5Exeter146622617924
6Leyton Orient157352417724
7Carlisle147251915423
8Salford1364321111022
9Bolton156451718-122
10Tranmere146351715221
11Colchester135532020020
12Harrogate145451514119
13Port Vale156181818019
14Morecambe145451725-819
15Crawley145361918118
16Walsall143831316-317
17Oldham145272127-617
18Grimsby124351118-715
19Barrow142752022-213
20Bradford133461317-413
21Stevenage142571015-511
22Mansfield141851319-611
23Scunthorpe12327819-1111
24Southend141211629-235
