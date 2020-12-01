League Two
GrimsbyGrimsby Town19:00ExeterExeter City
Venue: Blundell Park, England

Grimsby Town v Exeter City

Line-ups

Grimsby

  • 1McKeown
  • 2Hendrie
  • 6Waterfall
  • 32Idehen
  • 22Hewitt
  • 15Clifton
  • 4Rose
  • 3Preston
  • 20Edwards
  • 11Scannell
  • 7Green

Substitutes

  • 13Battersby
  • 25Pollock
  • 26Taylor
  • 29Starbuck
  • 33Adlard
  • 37Bennett
  • 38Gomis

Exeter

  • 23Maxted
  • 30Key
  • 26Sweeney
  • 15Parkes
  • 3Sparkes
  • 11Williams
  • 8Taylor
  • 10Collins
  • 14Randall
  • 12Bowman
  • 17Jay

Substitutes

  • 4Atangana
  • 6McArdle
  • 7Law
  • 18Fisher
  • 22Lee
  • 25Ajose
  • 34Hartridge
Referee:
James Oldham

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport1392221111029
2Cheltenham1482422121026
3Cambridge1374226101625
4Forest Green147431913625
5Exeter146622617924
6Leyton Orient157352417724
7Carlisle147251915423
8Salford1364321111022
9Bolton156451718-122
10Tranmere146351715221
11Colchester135532020020
12Harrogate145451514119
13Port Vale156181818019
14Morecambe145451725-819
15Crawley145361918118
16Walsall143831316-317
17Oldham145272127-617
18Grimsby124351118-715
19Barrow142752022-213
20Bradford133461317-413
21Stevenage142571015-511
22Mansfield141851319-611
23Scunthorpe12327819-1111
24Southend141211629-235
