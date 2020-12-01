League One
CreweCrewe Alexandra19:00SwindonSwindon Town
Venue: Alexandra Stadium, England

Crewe Alexandra v Swindon Town

Line-ups

Crewe

  • 1Jaaskelainen
  • 2Ng
  • 17Offord
  • 16Lancashire
  • 3Pickering
  • 28Murphy
  • 4Wintle
  • 8Lowery
  • 19Dale
  • 9Porter
  • 7Powell

Substitutes

  • 10Kirk
  • 12Mandron
  • 13Richards
  • 14Finney
  • 15Zanzala
  • 23Johnson
  • 29Beckles

Swindon

  • 1Kovar
  • 2Caddis
  • 5Grounds
  • 33Broadbent
  • 17Donohue
  • 15Smith
  • 42Grant
  • 16Odimayo
  • 18Payne
  • 7Jaiyesimi
  • 9Smith

Substitutes

  • 4Conroy
  • 21Curran
  • 22Stevens
  • 25Fryer
  • 30Haines
  • 37Parsons
  • 41Holland
Referee:
Samuel Barrott

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull13100324101430
2Peterborough1491423131028
3Charlton138231912726
4Lincoln City13823169726
5Portsmouth1474326141225
6Ipswich148151915425
7Fleetwood1472525141123
8Sunderland136521711623
9Accrington117131410422
10Doncaster126332214821
11Plymouth135442021-119
12Wimbledon134541616017
13Gillingham135261317-417
14Crewe145181314-116
15Blackpool135171418-416
16Swindon145181926-716
17Northampton144371423-915
18MK Dons143561619-314
19Oxford Utd134181523-813
20Rochdale133461220-813
21Bristol Rovers133461120-913
22Burton142481828-1010
23Shrewsbury131661321-89
24Wigan13229920-118
