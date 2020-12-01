League One
Oxford UtdOxford United19:00IpswichIpswich Town
Venue: The Kassam Stadium, England

Oxford United v Ipswich Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

  • 13Stevens
  • 12Long
  • 5Moore
  • 22Atkinson
  • 3Ruffels
  • 28Kelly
  • 6Gorrin
  • 18McGuane
  • 17Henry
  • 9Taylor
  • 25Shodipo

Substitutes

  • 1Eastwood
  • 2Clare
  • 7Hall
  • 14Forde
  • 15Mousinho
  • 19Agyei
  • 24Obita

Ipswich

  • 28Cornell
  • 4Chambers
  • 6Woolfenden
  • 2McGuinness
  • 3Ward
  • 14Lankester
  • 23Dozzell
  • 11Nolan
  • 36Dobra
  • 25Drinan
  • 17Bennetts

Substitutes

  • 1Holy
  • 9Jackson
  • 12Donacien
  • 18Judge
  • 30Kenlock
  • 32Hawkins
  • 50Gibbs
Referee:
Robert Madley

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull13100324101430
2Peterborough1491423131028
3Charlton138231912726
4Lincoln City13823169726
5Portsmouth1474326141225
6Ipswich148151915425
7Fleetwood1472525141123
8Sunderland136521711623
9Accrington117131410422
10Doncaster126332214821
11Plymouth135442021-119
12Wimbledon134541616017
13Gillingham135261317-417
14Crewe145181314-116
15Blackpool135171418-416
16Swindon145181926-716
17Northampton144371423-915
18MK Dons143561619-314
19Oxford Utd134181523-813
20Rochdale133461220-813
21Bristol Rovers133461120-913
22Burton142481828-1010
23Shrewsbury131661321-89
24Wigan13229920-118
View full League One table

Top Stories