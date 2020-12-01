League One
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle19:45RochdaleRochdale
Venue: Home Park

Plymouth Argyle v Rochdale

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hull13100324101430
2Peterborough1491423131028
3Charlton138231912726
4Lincoln City13823169726
5Portsmouth1474326141225
6Ipswich148151915425
7Fleetwood1472525141123
8Sunderland136521711623
9Accrington117131410422
10Doncaster126332214821
11Plymouth135442021-119
12Wimbledon134541616017
13Gillingham135261317-417
14Crewe145181314-116
15Blackpool135171418-416
16Swindon145181926-716
17Northampton144371423-915
18MK Dons143561619-314
19Oxford Utd134181523-813
20Rochdale133461220-813
21Bristol Rovers133461120-913
22Burton142481828-1010
23Shrewsbury131661321-89
24Wigan13229920-118
