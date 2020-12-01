Championship
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth19:45PrestonPreston North End
Venue: Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth v Preston North End

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich148421811728
2Bournemouth1476123131027
3Watford147521911826
4Swansea14752168826
5Reading148242318526
6Bristol City147341714324
7Brentford146532013723
8Stoke146442118322
9Blackburn1463527161121
10Middlesbrough14563149521
11Millwall144821210220
12Luton145451117-619
13Huddersfield145361819-118
14Cardiff144551713417
15QPR144551620-417
16Barnsley144461516-116
17Birmingham143741012-216
18Preston145181721-416
19Rotherham143471418-413
20Coventry143471424-1013
21Nottm Forest14338917-812
22Wycombe14248720-1310
23Sheff Wed14356712-58
24Derby14149621-157
