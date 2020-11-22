Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Wolves captain Conor Coady had played every minute of every Premier League game since their promotion two and a half years ago, but that 84-game, 7,560-minute run has come to an end.

The centre-back, 27, was left out of the squad for Monday's 1-1 draw with Southampton. He had come into contact with someone with coronavirus while on England duty and has had to self-isolate.

It was the first time since 2012 that Wolves played a Premier League game without Coady.

He ranks third on the Premier League list for consecutive 90-minute appearances by outfield players. Can you name the other 10 of the top 11? You have four minutes...