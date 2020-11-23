Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Aberdeen duo Lewis Ferguson and Ross McCrorie are among the Scotland Under-21 players isolating

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell says the organisation is "sorry" after 11 players had to isolate following Scotland Under-21 duty.

Three players tested positive for Covid-19, eight others were regarded as close contacts as were two members of Scotland Under-21 staff.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes, Celtic counterpart Neil Lennon and Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson were critical.

"We will conduct a very extensive review," Maxwell said.

"We're not running away from it. We want to make sure that everybody knows just how sorry we are that it's got to this stage and how much we're going to work to make sure that it doesn't happen again.

"I completely and utterly understand exactly where the managers are coming from, exactly how frustrated they are and no-one is more frustrated than us in terms of having to relay that information to clubs. That's the last thing that we want to do."

Scot Gemmill's under-21 side lost in Greece on Tuesday and returned to Scotland the following day.

Celtic's David Turnbull, Livingston's Robby McCrorie and his brother Ross of Aberdeen tested positive for coronavirus and the Dons' Lewis Ferguson and Motherwell's Allan Campbell are among the isolating players who also missed weekend club matches.

And Motherwell boss Robinson was told of Campbell's impending absence a few hours before Saturday's draw with St Johnstone.

"The timing was because the tests that were positive we didn't know about them until later on the Friday and we mobilised everything as quickly as we could," Maxwell added on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"You need to go through all the Covid experiences that we're going through and learn from them.

"The last thing we can be is in this position again when we've got such a significant outbreak following an under-21 game."