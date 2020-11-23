Wilfried Zaha: Crystal Palace forward tests positive for coronavirus
Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating, the club has confirmed.
The 28-year-old was left out of the squad to face Burnley in the Premier League on Monday.
"He is awaiting the results of the next test," said Palace boss Roy Hodgson.
"He is not feeling particularly ill, but unfortunately the test proved [positive], and he is following the procedures."
Zaha has been a key player for Palace this season, scoring five Premier League goals.
After playing Burnley on Monday, Crystal Palace host Newcastle on Friday, 27 November (20:00 GMT).
- Arsene Wenger soundtracks his life: Former Arsenal manager joins Desert Island Discs
- The Players Podcast: A World Cup winner on getting to grips with British slang