Jonny Howson has played 565 matches in his career since making his debut for Leeds United in September 2006

Experienced midfielder Jonny Howson has extended his contract at Middlesbrough.

The 32-year-old has agreed to stay at the Riverside Stadium until the summer of 2022, having moved from Norwich City in the summer of 2017.

Howson, who began his career at Leeds United, has played 152 times for Boro and scored five goals.

"I'd go as far as to say that I rate him as the best midfield player in the league at the moment," Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock said.

"I only see him getting better in the next couple of years so it's great for the club that he's put pen to paper."