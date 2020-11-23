Champions League - Group H
Man UtdManchester United20:00Istanbul BasaksehirIstanbul Basaksehir
Venue: Old Trafford

Manchester United v Istanbul Basaksehir: Dean Henderson 'could become world class'

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Dean Henderson
Dean Henderson has started two Carabao Cup and one Champions League match this season

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Dean Henderson could become one of the world's best keepers, but would not confirm if he will start against Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday.

Henderson, 23, played in the Champions League loss to the Turkish champions in Istanbul - United's last group match.

"Dean's not really put a foot wrong and he's developing and maturing along the way," said Solskjaer on Monday.

"Performances will always be the deciding factor on if you play or not."

Henderson returned to Old Trafford in the summer following two impressive loan seasons with Sheffield United but has largely found himself in the role of understudy to the club's established number one David de Gea.

He made his senior England debut in the win over the Republic of Ireland earlier in November, but has featured only three times for United - in the Carabao Cup and the Champions League - leading to reports he could seek another loan move. external-link

Solskjaer added: "Do you know how many games we've got? I disagree completely if [you are suggesting] tomorrow is make or break for Dean.

"He's training with, for me, one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He's got the potential to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world. It's a great competition between them.

"It's not up to me to keep everyone happy."

Team news

United could welcome Paul Pogba back into their squad for Tuesday's game (20:00 GMT kick-off) after the France midfielder missed Saturday's Premier League win over West Brom with a knock.

United, who are the only English club who cannot qualify for the last 16 during this round of fixtures, will be without defenders Phil Jones (knee), and Luke Shaw (hamstring), while midfielder Jesse Lingard is self-isolating after being in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

Former United defender Rafael is likely to make an Old Trafford return with Istanbul Basaksehir, and ex-Liverpool centre-back Martin Skrtel should also line up for the visitors.

Chances of qualifying?

Data analysts Gracenote say United - who top Group H going into Tuesday's game - have a 72% chance of progressing to the knockout stages.

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Nielsen's Gracenote, said: "Manchester United were looking good prior to matchday three but then suffered a shocking defeat in Istanbul to open up the group again.

According to the Euro Club Index,external-link RB Leipzig are now marginal favourites to progress (75%) from the group ahead of United and Paris St-Germain (50%).

Graph showing chances of progression, according to Gracenote

Match stats

  • Manchester United have lost three of their past four games against Turkish opponents in European competition.
  • Istanbul Basaksehir's only previous away game against an English team in European competition came in August 2018, when they lost 1-0 to Burnley in a Europa League qualifier.
  • United have won their past six home games in Europe by an aggregate score of 20-1, including their 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig this season.
  • Istanbul Basaksehir have lost their past three away games in European competition, failing to score a goal in their past two.
  • France forward Anthony Martial is looking to become the first Manchester United player to score in three consecutive Champions League games since Wayne Rooney in March 2010.
  • Istanbul Basaksehir striker Demba Ba has made four previous appearances at Old Trafford, scoring in a 1-1 draw while playing for Newcastle United in November 2011.
  • Ba and Edin Visca scored the two goals for Istanbul Basaksehir in their previous win against Manchester United. The last player to score home and away against United in the group stage of a Champions League campaign was Braga's Alan in 2012-13.
Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 24th November 2020

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich330012399
2Atl Madrid311147-34
3Lokomotiv Moscow302145-12
4RB Salzburg3012611-51

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach312010465
2Shakhtar Donetsk311138-54
3Real Madrid31117704
4Inter Milan302145-12

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City33009189
2FC Porto32016336
3Olympiakos310215-43
4Marseille300307-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool33008089
2Ajax31114404
3Atalanta311167-14
4FC Midtjylland300318-70

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea32107077
2Sevilla32104227
3FK Krasnodar301238-51
4Rennes301215-41

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund32016336
2Lazio31205325
3Club Bruges311135-24
4Zenit St Petersburg301225-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona33009279
2Juventus32016336
3Dynamo Kyiv301236-31
4Ferencvárosi TC3012411-71

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd32018356
2RB Leipzig320146-26
3PSG31024403
4Istanbul Basaksehir310225-33
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC