Kai Havertz (left) last played for Chelsea on 31 October

Kai Havertz and Thiago Silva are both in Chelsea's squad for Tuesday's Champions League group game at Rennes (17:55 GMT).

Havertz, 21, is back from a period of self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, while Silva, 36, was rested for Saturday's win at Newcastle.

Rennes are likely to be without on-loan Juventus defender Daniele Rugani and Faitout Maouassa.

Left-back Dalbert is suspended after being sent off at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard also confirmed that USA winger Christian Pulisic is nearing a return to action.

The 22-year-old has been out for almost a month with a hamstring strain, but should be fit to face Tottenham on Sunday in the Premier League.

By then the Blues could already have advanced to the knockout phase of the Champions League, with Lampard stressing that their early progression could help alleviate the strain of playing eight games in December.

"I have looked at the schedule and it is brutal. We play Arsenal on Boxing Day and then Aston Villa two days later," he said.

"We need to try to win this game and if we can get into the next round then we could rest players, but we still want to win the group. I am confident in the squad, even if we rotate."

Lampard keen on Giroud stay

Should Lampard be able to rotate his side, one player keen for further involvement is Olivier Giroud.

Giroud played an important key role in Chelsea securing a top-four Premier League spot last term, scoring seven goals in their final 10 matches and has managed five at international level this term.

But the forward, 34, is reportedly concerned external-link by a lack of playing time this season and the impact that may have on his chances of representing France at the rearranged European Championships in 2021.

"I do have plans for Oli, he is very important in our squad," Lampard added.

"He was very important last year, he played a lot of games and made a lot of starts. He'll always want to play more but he's a huge member of the squad for me.

"I know he will be important for us going forward, so I want Oli to be here and to stay.

"I have a very good relationship with Oli and if ever he felt that it was going to go a different way then I would happily have that conversation with him."

Chances of qualifying?

Data analysts Gracenote say Chelsea have 99.7% chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at Nielsen's Gracenote, said: "The only real issue in Group E is whether Sevilla or Chelsea top the pool as both are all but through to the knockout stages."

Chelsea are currently favourites to win the group with a 62% chance according to the Euro Club Index. external-link

Match stats