Scotland head coach Shelley Kerr will not take charge of the two upcoming crucial Women's Euro 2020 qualifiers after being told to self isolate.

Kerr has been deemed a close contact to a further Covid-19 case emerging from the Scotland Under-21 backroom staff.

Three players and a staff member tested positive during the break, with another two backroom team members now added to that list.

Scotland take on Portugal on Friday before hosting Finland next Tuesday.

Kerr's side, who will now be overseen by assistant Andy Thomson, are currently third after four games, with the Portuguese a point ahead on 10 points, while the Finns top the group on 13.

"Shelley is understandably devastated at not being able to be with the squad for such an important double-header," said Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell.

"[She] will still play an active part in the preparation of the team, albeit remotely, and we have the utmost confidence in the players and staff to pull together and win their upcoming matches.

