Brian Rice says he has a "great bond" with the Hamilton board who "understand what he's trying to do" despite his team being rooted to the foot of the Scottish Premiership.

But the Accies boss admits their need for points is great as he attempts to turn their fortunes around.

His side have won just two league games this term, and are on a five-game losing streak with 22 goals conceded.

"We're starting to build foundations," said Rice.

"I speak to the board all the time, tell them my plans - they know the situation. We've been affected more than anyone by Covid.

"Once we get a settled team, we'll take it from there. We've not been able to play the same team twice. We keep building for the future, for further down the line.

"I've got a great bond with the owners and the board but what we need now is points."

Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Dundee United, coupled with St Mirren's win away to Livingston, leaves the Lanarkshire side four points adrift at the bottom of the top flight.

They welcome Aberdeen on Wednesday night on league duty, and Rice believes there were enough signs of encouragement from his team at the weekend to offer optimism.

"I slept on Saturday night because I knew that the boys gave it everything," he said. "What we got on Saturday is what we need every week."