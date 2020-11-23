Last updated on .From the section Derby

Player-coach Rooney's only goal this season was an 87th-minute strike in his side's 1-0 win at Norwich City on 3 October - Derby's only victory this season

Wayne Rooney says he can "guarantee" that Derby County's poor form will be turned around.

The former England captain is one of four coaches in interim charge of the Championship's bottom team following Phillip Cocu's sacking.

The Rams have won just once this season and are three points from safety.

"We'll get better. We will get out of the situation we're in and will start winning games," Rooney, 35, said prior to his side's trip to Middlesbrough.

Former Netherlands international Cocu left the club in November after 17 months in charge.

He led Derby to a 10th-placed finish last campaign, six points off the play-off places, a season after Frank Lampard had guided the Rams to a Championship play-off final defeat to Aston Villa.

Rooney, along with fellow coaches Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and Justin Walker have been put in temporary charge and oversaw Saturday's 1-0 loss at Bristol City.

Derby have not scored for three games and have not found the net more than once in a game since the final match of last season.

"Obviously the first thing we need to do is score goals. That will come," added Rooney, who is England's record goalscorer.

"We will win games and we will start climbing the table. I can guarantee that."