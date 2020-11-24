National League
BarnetBarnetPHartlepoolHartlepool UnitedP
Match postponed - Regular

Barnet v Hartlepool United

  1. Post update

    This match has been postponed to play at a later date.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay97112071322
2Sutton United8521178917
3Woking105231712517
4Wealdstone105231920-117
5Maidenhead United105231517-217
6Eastleigh7421169714
7Hartlepool84221210214
8Stockport7412137613
9Solihull Moors7412115613
10Notts County84131411313
11Wrexham841387113
12King's Lynn104151624-813
13Bromley83321511412
14Altrincham10334912-312
15Aldershot93241312111
16Boreham Wood92347709
17Dag & Red822459-48
18Halifax814367-17
19Weymouth721468-27
20Barnet8215819-117
21Chesterfield92071517-26
22Dover9207624-186
23Yeovil9054813-55
