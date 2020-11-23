Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Will Smith was part of the Harrogate side that won promotion to League Two last season

Harrogate Town defender Will Smith will be out for up to 10 weeks after suffering "significant" tendon damage to the top of his hamstring.

The 22-year-old was injured in their defeat by Tranmere on 3 November.

Smith, who has played 14 times for the League Two Sulphurites this season, landed on his neck in the incident but was cleared of any spinal issues.