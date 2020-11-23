Last updated on .From the section Derby

Wayne Rooney has a tough task on his hands having taken on a temporary role as co-caretaker manager of bottom-of-the table Championship side Derby County.

The legendary former England striker is keen on the role full-time, but faces stiff competition from nine-year-old Toby Hall, who has wowed chairman Mel Morris in an impressive first interview.

Toby applied for the job following the departure of Phillip Cocu and BBC Radio Derby's Rams commentator Ed Dawes teed up a chat with the young fan, which turned into a surprise interview for the vacant post when Morris joined the online hook-up.

There was no show of nerves from Toby, who advised Morris that a club that has picked up only one win and scored just five league goals in 12 games this season "might need to improve" on "striking".

"I like football a lot," he confidently added. "I like designing formations and I think I am quite good at it."

And Toby was also very much on the ball when asked about how he would cope with the long commute from his home and the need to balance his school work.

"My nanny and grandad live less than 10 miles from Derby's ground," he explained. "And I would probably get a tutor to teach me so I could do matches as well."

So with all bases seemingly covered, Morris was clearly taken with the budding young football boss.

"Whatever issues I throw at you, you obviously you have an answer for each and every one," Morris said.

But should Toby's inexperience count against him landing the role on his own, maybe Morris will expand Derby's backroom staff from a quartet to a quintet to assist England's record goalscorer Rooney, Liam Rosenior, Shay Given and Justin Walker?

After all, Toby is bright, enthusiastic, passionate, and certainly in touch with the younger generation.