Leicester City v Fulham

Leicester's Timothy Castagne has not played since the end of October.

TEAM NEWS

Leicester defender Timothy Castagne could return from the hamstring injury that has ruled him out for a month.

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is closing in on a comeback after a groin injury but this game will likely come too soon.

Fulham forward Aboubakar Kamara is available again after completing a three-match ban.

Scott Parker has no other reported injury concerns, with Kenny Tete and Terence Kongolo still out with respective calf and foot problems.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester ended up being well beaten at Anfield last weekend but the chance Harvey Barnes had to equalise for them at 1-0 was massive. If he'd scored then, there might have been a bit more doubt in the Liverpool defence.

The Foxes didn't give much service to Jamie Vardy as they chased the game but I don't see this one going the same way.

I know Leicester's home form hasn't been brilliant, but I look at Fulham and they are so open.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester's 3-1 home victory in the most recent meeting, in March 2019, ended their five-match Premier League winless run against Fulham (D3, L2).

The last five encounters in all competitions have produced an average of five goals per game.

Leicester City

Leicester have won three of their last four league matches.

However, they have lost two of their last three home league games, scoring just one goal.

Eighteen points is their joint-highest tally after nine matches of a top-flight season. They were on 19 points after 10 fixtures of their title-winning campaign in 2015-16.

The Foxes have won both of their Monday Premier League games so far in 2020 by an aggregate score of 8-1.

None of Leicester's last 13 Premier League games have ended level (W7, L6), the longest current run without a draw in the competition.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has won all seven of his Premier League meetings against Fulham

Fulham