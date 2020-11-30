West Ham United v Aston Villa

TEAM NEWS
West Ham are hopeful that forward Michail Antonio will be fit to return on Monday following a three-match absence because of a hamstring problem.
Andriy Yarmolenko has been self-isolating following a positive Covid-19 test and his availability is unclear.
Ross Barkley's hamstring injury means Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith will be forced into changing his starting XI for only the fourth time this season.
Keinan Davis, Frederic Guilbert and Kortney Hause are all back in training.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Aston Villa have been getting much better results away than they have managed at home.
Villa have improved in every department compared to last season, but West Ham have got better too, and they are on a good run right now.
I like the look of the Hammers' attack at the moment and, even if this one is close, they have got the quality to nick the points.
Prediction: 2-1
Lawro's full predictions v Maximo Park frontman Paul Smith
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- West Ham's solitary defeat in the past eight Premier League meetings was 1-0 away in May 2015.
- Aston Villa are winless in five top-flight visits to the Hammers, failing to score in four of them, since a 2-1 victory in April 2011.
- Twenty of the 42 Premier League encounters have been drawn.
West Ham United
- The Hammers could win three consecutive Premier League matches without conceding for the first time since February 2014.
- They are vying to earn back-to-back home league victories for the first time since August to September 2019.
- West Ham's tally of 14 points is their highest after nine matches for five years.
- Sebastien Haller has scored six goals in all competitions this season, twice as many as any other West Ham player.
- Their last eight Premier League goals were scored by eight different players.
- Aaron Cresswell is one short of 400 appearances in English league football.
Aston Villa
- Villa can equal the top-flight record of four consecutive away clean sheets from the beginning of a season, currently held by six clubs.
- They last managed four Premier League away victories in a row as part of a seven-match streak between November 2008 and February 2009.
- Aston Villa's tally of 15 points is their highest after eight matches of a Premier League season since 2009-10, when they had 16 and eventually finished sixth.
- A third successive top-flight win in London would be their best run in the capital since February 1990.
- Villa's three defeats in their past 12 league games have come in their three most recent home fixtures (W7, D2).
- All 19 of their league goals this season have been scored by players from the United Kingdom or the Republic of Ireland, including an own goal by Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.