Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss urges Sky and BT to fix schedule

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp has previously asked BT and Sky to meet up to discuss the schedule

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says they might struggle to end the season with 11 players and warned "we are all done" unless broadcasters talk to each other about the football schedule.

He was speaking to Sky Sports after his side's 3-0 win over Leicester City.

Liverpool play Atalanta on Wednesday and Brighton on Saturday at 12:30 GMT.

"Everybody tells me it is difficult but it is really difficult for the players. The rest is just a decision on a desk in an office," Klopp said.

In an impassioned interview with Sky's Geoff Shreeves, which was shown by international broadcasters, Klopp said: "If you don't start talking to BT, we are all done.

"Sky and BT have to talk. If we keep playing on Wednesday and Saturday 12:30 I am not sure if we will finish the season with 11 players."

When Klopp was told the clubs had agreed the broadcast deals, he said: "If someone tells me again about contracts I will go really nuts because the contracts were not made for a Covid season.

"You stand here with the facemask, we adapt. Everything changed but the contract with the broadcasters is still 'nope, we have this so we keep this'. What? Everything changed. The whole world changed."

This week will be the third out of four occasions the Reds have played on the Saturday after a Champions League game, although this is the first at lunchtime.

Klopp, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Manchester United counterpart Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have all criticised the TV timings in recent weeks.

"I am discussing this completely calm," Klopp said to Shreeves, "but they say I talk about Liverpool. I don't, I talk about the football players out there.

"Yesterday, [Barcelona's Gerard] Pique - massive knee injury - today maybe [Arsenal's Bukayo] Saka, I'm not sure but it looked like a knee injury. He played all three games for England in the international break.

"People tell us to rotate but who? We have offensive players we could rotate but the rest are kids."

Guardiola and Klopp discussed before their recent meeting that five substitutes should be allowed in games as they are in most of Europe's top leagues and now the English Football League.

"Why we change late [two of their substitutions against Leicester were in the 89th minute] is because we have to constantly think that someone will go down with a muscle injury," Klopp said.

"We cannot change early because if the other one has a muscle injury you end the game with nine players."

Klopp has also previously said he was "slightly concerned" about the amount of travelling his players had to do during international breaks.

In the 71 days since Liverpool's season started on 12 September, the Reds have played 15 matches - with two international breaks in that time.

They have played a game - in either the EFL Cup or Champions League - in every midweek outside international weeks since 20 September.

"We will show up there [Brighton] and we will be shaking," Klopp said. "I think about sending the points, that is how it is because we go there and we lose the game."

  • FLC have seen the light ,compressed season play weekends and weekends so switched to 5 subs..What's so hard for the Premier league to do the same. Keeping it as it is , is only detrimental to the clubs and England team. End of the season players will be more tired and liable to long term injuries Guess the Premier league would not care if most of the England squad missed the Euro's with injuries

  • Klopp has turned into a complete joke crying about this all the time, he just wants his team to have more of an advantage than any other as per usual trying to cheat in some absurd way, the guy is a bigger fraud than Biden

  • Just ban football, a simple solution for a simple game.

  • The other teams are coping fine, Jurgen.

  • They seem perfectly happy to take the money though!

  • how can you play Wednesday then Saturday lunchtime. I understand people will say they are footballers that are paid highly and have no excuses but when the majority your squad is injured you’ll complain and moan about it. The English schedule during December is just crazy compared to other leagues. Bring the 5 subs back and stretch out the December fixtures and cancel Marchs internationals break.

  • The amount of injuries is a warning sign for football, its a bad enough spectacle without fans, imagine how rubbish it will be without the top players playing too.

  • Killing the goose that laid the golden egg seems appropriate

    Klopp is talking sense

  • I'm a liverpool fan, not a plastic one either I go to games. I just cant sympathise with The 'big teams' on this. Squads of 25-30 players, to play twice a week, come on. As for getting at tv companies they pay the big dollars so they will tell you when you play. I didnt here anyone complain about the 100k+ a week you all get because of them.

  • In before all the old gammons start saying something about old school players kicking a brick around four times a week, how it’s hard working a day job and playing five a side three times a week, money means there is a remit to drive players into the ground etc etc.

    Give it a rest, this is elite sport and there is a valid argument here as to how to protect players from injury.

