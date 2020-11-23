Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Manzinga is shown a yellow card after Larmour incident

Referee Jamie Robinson says he takes "full responsibility" for an "error" in failing to send off Linfield's Christy Manzinga in Saturday's Irish Premiership game at Windsor Park.

Manzinga appeared to hit out at Glenavon's Daniel Larmour in the 67th minute when Linfield were 1-0 ahead.

The striker was then involved in Linfield's second goal.

Having reviewed the footage, Robinson admits he should have shown the striker a red card.

Andrew Nethery and Adam Jeffrey were the assistant referees for the encounter and Peter McGrath was the fourth official.

"Having reviewed the game I realise that we made a mistake in awarding a yellow card and that the offence deserved a different outcome," Robinson told BBC Sport NI.

"I take full responsibility for that as the referee and hold my hands up to say we made an error on this occasion."

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton felt the incident changed the game. Manzinga's header was later spilled by visiting stopper Jonny Tuffey which allowed Shayne Lavery to poke home Linfield's second goal with 15 minutes left to play.

"He kicks out and then he punches. There's no point moaning all the time because it certainly doesn't do anything," said Hamilton.

"I'm disappointed for the boys because they put in a good shift. We were well in the game in the second half but that incident changes the game."