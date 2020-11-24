Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson and Connor McLennan missed Sunday's 4-0 defeat by Rangers

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell's apology over the Scotland Under-21 squad's Covid-19 outbreak is "a step in the right direction", says Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes.

Celtic's David Turnbull, Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie and his brother, Livingston goalkeeper Robby McCrorie, returned positive tests.

Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson and Connor McLennan also had to self-isolate.

"I think it was important that message was there," McInnes said of Maxwell.

"I think we were all encouraged, the chief executive comes out, issues an apology, recognises with the benefit of hindsight things could have been done better and they would look at improving it all, looking at all the procedures ahead of the next get together internationally. I think that is all we can ask for."

Maxwell said the governing body would conduct a "thorough review" after three players tested positive and eight others went into self-isolation following the under-21 games against Croatia and Greece.

McInnes, who was critical of the SFA along with Celtic and Motherwell counterparts after losing players for weekend games, will also be without his three players for the next two fixtures.

"No one is here saying our players are not going to go and meet up on international duty," he said. "It is so important, I love my players going away on international duty, but I think it was a step in the right direction the chief executive coming out yesterday and issue that apology and an accountability that things could be done better."

McInnes reported that McCrorie is "fine" after what is his second positive test result this year - his first being while on loan to Portsouth in March.

"I spoke to the doctor about that this morning and there is maybe a wee bit of dubiety about the strength of that first test," he said. "I think back then we were all finding things out about this virus and that was maybe more borderline and inconclusive because this one certainly isn't, he is a really strong positive test here.

"But there is research from the experts to say that you can pick it up twice over a certain length of period, so he has either been really unlucky or maybe there is some doubt the severity of that first positive test."

Meanwhile, Aberdeen forward Scott Wright will see a specialist this week in a bid to get to the bottom of a groin injury that kept him out of their weekend defeat by Rangers at Ibrox.