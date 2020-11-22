Napoli v AC Milan

First Half ends, Napoli 0, Milan 1.
Line-ups
Napoli
- 1Meret
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 44Manolas
- 26Koulibaly
- 6Mário Rui
- 8Ruiz
- 5BakayokoBooked at 16mins
- 11Lozano
- 21Politano
- 24Insigne
- 14Mertens
Substitutes
- 2Malcuit
- 4Demme
- 7Elmas
- 16Contini
- 18Llorente
- 19Maksimovic
- 20Zielinski
- 25Ospina
- 31Ghoulam
- 37Petagna
- 68Lobotka
AC Milan
- 99Donnarumma
- 2Calabria
- 24Kjaer
- 13Romagnoli
- 19Hernández
- 79Kessié
- 4Bennacer
- 56Saelemaekers
- 10Calhanoglu
- 12Rebic
- 11Ibrahimovic
Substitutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Dalot
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 8Tonali
- 14Conti
- 15Hauge
- 21Díaz
- 29Colombo
- 33Krunic
- 43Campos Duarte da Silva
- 46Gabbia
- 90Donnarumma
- Referee:
- Paolo Valeri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Ismael Bennacer (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alexis Saelemaekers.
Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).
Foul by Hirving Lozano (Napoli).
Theo Hernández (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mário Rui (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Matteo Politano.
Matteo Politano (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).
Attempt missed. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Tiemoué Bakayoko.
Attempt missed. Kostas Manolas (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Theo Hernández.
Tiemoué Bakayoko (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ismael Bennacer (Milan).
Attempt missed. Matteo Politano (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Lorenzo Insigne.
Attempt blocked. Davide Calabria (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Kessié.
Attempt missed. Matteo Politano (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hirving Lozano.
Offside, Milan. Zlatan Ibrahimovic tries a through ball, but Alexis Saelemaekers is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hirving Lozano.