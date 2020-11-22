Italian Serie A
NapoliNapoli0AC MilanAC Milan1

Napoli v AC Milan

Line-ups

Napoli

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 44Manolas
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 8Ruiz
  • 5BakayokoBooked at 16mins
  • 11Lozano
  • 21Politano
  • 24Insigne
  • 14Mertens

Substitutes

  • 2Malcuit
  • 4Demme
  • 7Elmas
  • 16Contini
  • 18Llorente
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 20Zielinski
  • 25Ospina
  • 31Ghoulam
  • 37Petagna
  • 68Lobotka

AC Milan

  • 99Donnarumma
  • 2Calabria
  • 24Kjaer
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 19Hernández
  • 79Kessié
  • 4Bennacer
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 12Rebic
  • 11Ibrahimovic

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Dalot
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 8Tonali
  • 14Conti
  • 15Hauge
  • 21Díaz
  • 29Colombo
  • 33Krunic
  • 43Campos Duarte da Silva
  • 46Gabbia
  • 90Donnarumma
Referee:
Paolo Valeri

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamAC Milan
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home11
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Napoli 0, Milan 1.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ismael Bennacer (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alexis Saelemaekers.

  3. Post update

    Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Hirving Lozano (Napoli).

  6. Post update

    Theo Hernández (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mário Rui (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Matteo Politano.

  8. Post update

    Matteo Politano (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Franck Kessié (Milan).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hirving Lozano (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Tiemoué Bakayoko.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kostas Manolas (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Theo Hernández.

  13. Post update

    Tiemoué Bakayoko (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ismael Bennacer (Milan).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matteo Politano (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Milan. Conceded by Lorenzo Insigne.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Davide Calabria (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Franck Kessié.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matteo Politano (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hirving Lozano.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Milan. Zlatan Ibrahimovic tries a through ball, but Alexis Saelemaekers is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hirving Lozano.

Top Stories