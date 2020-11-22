Inter Milan v Torino

Match ends, Inter Milan 4, Torino 2.
Line-ups
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'AmbrosioBooked at 35minsSubstituted forSkriniarat 65'minutes
- 13RanocchiaSubstituted forde Vrijat 74'minutes
- 95BastoniBooked at 46mins
- 2Hakimi
- 23Barella
- 5GagliardiniSubstituted forMartínezat 65'minutes
- 22Vidal
- 15YoungBooked at 61minsSubstituted forPerisicat 74'minutes
- 9Lukaku
- 7SánchezSubstituted forNainggolanat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 6de Vrij
- 10Martínez
- 14Perisic
- 24Eriksen
- 35Stankovic
- 36Darmian
- 37Skriniar
- 42Moretti
- 44Nainggolan
- 46Vezzoni
- 51Wieser
- 97Radu
Torino
- 39Sirigu
- 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
- 33Nkoulou
- 3Silva Nascimento
- 17SingoBooked at 70mins
- 23Meité
- 88RincónSubstituted forEderaat 85'minutes
- 77Linetty
- 15Ansaldi
- 24VerdiBooked at 31minsSubstituted forBonazzoliat 42'minutes
- 11ZazaSubstituted forMillicoat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Izzo
- 6Segre
- 9Belotti
- 13Rodríguez
- 20Edera
- 22Millico
- 25Rosati
- 26Bonazzoli
- 29Murru
- 32Milinkovic-Savic
- 96Kryeziu
- 99Buongiorno
- Referee:
- Federico La Penna
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Inter Milan 4, Torino 2.
Post update
Foul by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).
Post update
Soualiho Meité (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Radja Nainggolan (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a cross following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt saved. Bremer (Torino) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristian Ansaldi with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan).
Post update
Cristian Ansaldi (Torino) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Vincenzo Millico replaces Simone Zaza.
Post update
Attempt saved. Simone Edera (Torino) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Post update
Simone Zaza (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).
Post update
Nicolas Nkoulou (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Inter Milan 4, Torino 2. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
Post update
Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Federico Bonazzoli (Torino).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Radja Nainggolan replaces Alexis Sánchez.
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Simone Edera replaces Tomás Rincón.
Post update
Goal! Inter Milan 3, Torino 2. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.