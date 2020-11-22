Italian Serie A
Inter MilanInter Milan4TorinoTorino2

Inter Milan v Torino

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 33D'AmbrosioBooked at 35minsSubstituted forSkriniarat 65'minutes
  • 13RanocchiaSubstituted forde Vrijat 74'minutes
  • 95BastoniBooked at 46mins
  • 2Hakimi
  • 23Barella
  • 5GagliardiniSubstituted forMartínezat 65'minutes
  • 22Vidal
  • 15YoungBooked at 61minsSubstituted forPerisicat 74'minutes
  • 9Lukaku
  • 7SánchezSubstituted forNainggolanat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6de Vrij
  • 10Martínez
  • 14Perisic
  • 24Eriksen
  • 35Stankovic
  • 36Darmian
  • 37Skriniar
  • 42Moretti
  • 44Nainggolan
  • 46Vezzoni
  • 51Wieser
  • 97Radu

Torino

  • 39Sirigu
  • 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
  • 33Nkoulou
  • 3Silva Nascimento
  • 17SingoBooked at 70mins
  • 23Meité
  • 88RincónSubstituted forEderaat 85'minutes
  • 77Linetty
  • 15Ansaldi
  • 24VerdiBooked at 31minsSubstituted forBonazzoliat 42'minutes
  • 11ZazaSubstituted forMillicoat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Izzo
  • 6Segre
  • 9Belotti
  • 13Rodríguez
  • 20Edera
  • 22Millico
  • 25Rosati
  • 26Bonazzoli
  • 29Murru
  • 32Milinkovic-Savic
  • 96Kryeziu
  • 99Buongiorno
Referee:
Federico La Penna

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamTorino
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home20
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Inter Milan 4, Torino 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Inter Milan 4, Torino 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan).

  4. Post update

    Soualiho Meité (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Radja Nainggolan (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Achraf Hakimi with a cross following a fast break.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bremer (Torino) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristian Ansaldi with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Inter Milan).

  8. Post update

    Cristian Ansaldi (Torino) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Torino. Vincenzo Millico replaces Simone Zaza.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Simone Edera (Torino) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

  12. Post update

    Simone Zaza (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).

  14. Post update

    Nicolas Nkoulou (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Inter Milan 4, Torino 2. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.

  16. Post update

    Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Federico Bonazzoli (Torino).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Radja Nainggolan replaces Alexis Sánchez.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Torino. Simone Edera replaces Tomás Rincón.

  20. Post update

    Goal! Inter Milan 3, Torino 2. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

