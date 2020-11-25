Scottish Premiership: Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen Venue: Foys Stadium Date: Wednesday, 25 November Time: 19:00 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on Sportsound and follow live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app; watch highlights on Sportscene

It has been a horrible season so far for Hamilton Academical.

Five defeats in a row. One point from a possible 21. An 8-0 hammering by Rangers and League Cup humblings by fourth-tier Annan Athletic and Stranraer.

Injuries and Covid-19-related absences haven't helped, and it all means they are four points adrift at the foot of the Scottish Premiership, having played a game more than 11th-place St Mirren.

Is the season still salvageable for Brian Rice's men as they attempt to launch a great escape again?

What has gone wrong?

Primarily, their defensive work. Hamilton have conceded 35 goals in their 13 league games so far - 11 more than at the same stage last season, earning them four fewer points.

Against Dundee United on Saturday, they had held out until the 74th minute, before Nicky Clark scored twice and Ross Callachan missed a penalty.

There's an Alex Gogic-shaped hole in midfield after the Cypriot left for Hibernian, while fellow former midfield stalwarts Dougie Imrie and Darion MacKinnon are also no longer on the scene.

Sportscene pundit Neil McCann says that, consequently, they lack the bite of previous teams.

"Hamilton have always had a little bit of grit and a little bit of nastiness to dig results out when it's not going well and bounce back, with players like MacKinnon and Imrie," he said.

"They don't have that so Brian Rice has to find someone who can galvanise the middle of the pitch, just to stop that, let them get a foothold and maybe get some points on the board."

The masters of recovery

Hamilton have been in the top flight since beating Hibernian in the 2013-14 promotion play-off. And, despite being favourites each year to go down, they have always found a way to stay out of trouble.

After 13 games last season they were in 10th, three points above bottom spot. They went on to win just two of their next 15 games.

However, Hearts' poor form ensured Hamilton went into March two points clear of the relegation spot, and sensational back-to-back wins against Rangers at Ibrox and home to Kilmarnock ensured they had done enough by the time the league was called.

"If it wasn't Hamilton, I'd be very worried," said former Scotland striker Julie Fleeting. "But, they do seem to have that bouncebackability, where they surprise people every season.

"Time will tell but they certainly had moments last season where they had that, but they will need to start picking up points because they are gifting far too many goals, they are not defending very well."

There's always someone worse off, right?

In their six top-flight seasons since promotion, Hamilton have finished seventh, 10th, 11th, 10th, 10th, and 11th.

As well as digging in to avoid the automatic relegation spot - sometimes comfortably - there have been times when they've posted points totals which would otherwise be enough to go straight down, but have been saved by dreadful seasons by other clubs.

In 2018-19, Hamilton won just four of their first 23 games, gathering just 14 points by the beginning of February. Yet, they were still in 10th at that point, above Dundee and St Mirren. They would go on to finish 12 points above relegated Dundee and avoid a play-off by one point.

This season, no team looks certain to be relegated. Hamilton's 14 Premiership goals actually compares favourably to other sides. It's double what nearest rivals St Mirren have mustered, and more than Ross County, Dundee United and St Johnstone. It's also the same as Livingston.

But no-one has come close to conceding as many as Accies' 35. The next weakest defences belong to Ross County (26) and Livingston (24).

Hamilton do have two games in hand over Livingston, with five points to make up. The first of those is when they welcome Aberdeen on Wednesday, looking for their first win since September 12. Can they kickstart their season?