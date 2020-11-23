"We'll save money on the floodlights," says Gary Locke, referencing new backroom staff member Lee McCulloch's teeth

Where do Hearts go from here? They are rooted to the bottom of the Premiership with no football for the foreseeable future. Clubs are about to vote on whether to end the Scottish football season prematurely, with the threat of relegation looming over Tynecastle.

Owner Ann Budge is fighting the club's cause from her house, manager Daniel Stendel has returned to his native Germany, while the players are unable to train together with the UK in lockdown.

How will Hearts navigate the upcoming SPFL votes, legal battles, and eventually, relegation? These are some of the things we find out in the final instalment of BBC Scotland's three-part series...

Stendel's sadness

Working from home has posed unique challenges for many over the last eight months. Those who work at Hearts have had to face those challenges during one of the most testing times in the club's recent history.

Budge is shown in this episode working from her conservatory, which has become her full-time office. Wait until you see it - it looks lovely.

Her then head coach Stendel is in Germany unable to work, and, well, his set-up does not look quite as cushy.

When the SPFL vote to end the season early is cast, it gives both parties the opportunity to use the break clause in Stendel's contract, though from the footage it seems the former Barnsley manager would have been eager to stay at the club.

Budge acted quickly to secure a new manager. So quickly that she didn't actually manage to get through to Stendel to tell him he had been replaced by Robbie Neilson. His Zoom must have been playing up...

Stendel's friend informed him of the news after they saw it on social media. Brutal.

'This is going to cost us a fortune'

It must have been incredibly difficult for Budge. She had to fight for the club when the SPFL league-ending vote was taken, when league reconstruction was mooted as a possibility, and then in court.

Clubs in Scotland were having enough trouble with their finances without having to deal with all of that. The missed matchday revenue from the remaining eight games of the season alone cost Hearts millions of pounds.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Local businessman and Hearts fan Fred wins an auction to host a dinner party of six people on the Tynecastle pitch, much to the dismay of the head groundsman.

The food looks great, but the marquee they ate in seemed to block out most of the view of the stands. Oh well, they seemed to enjoy it anyway.

The feel-good returns

Every story needs a happy ending, right?

Neilson's return signals a new era. Hearts have accepted their fate and plan for life in the Championship.

Gary Locke's back at Tynecastle, working from his spiritual home, making fun of new backroom staff member Lee McCulloch's shiny teeth, while Christophe Berra returns from his exile in Dundee.

There's a look to the future with five youth prospects signing their first professional deals, Hearts Women make a new signing, while we see Gordon Strachan looking fairly miserable as Dundee concede six in the season opener at Tynecastle.

The episode ends with Budge stating: "I usually have the attitude of you can't win them all, but this year I want to win them all."

Friday's defeat by Dunfermline won't have gone down too well, then.