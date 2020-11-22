Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers recorded their 17th clean sheet of the season against Aberdeen

Steven Gerrard says he has "never known a manager to get carried away in November" after his Rangers side moved 11 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers' 4-0 win over Aberdeen extended their advantage over Celtic, who drew with Hibernian on Saturday.

Neil Lennon's defending champions, though, have two games in hand over the league leaders.

"I'd much rather be where we are of course but stay humble," said Gerrard.

"I look at the league table every time we play, I'm not going to deny that. But I've never known a manager to get carried away in November.

"There is a lot of football to be played, a lot of challenges, a lot of big hurdles to get over. But I won't deny I'm happy."

Ryan Kent and Scott Arfield scored with deflected strikes either side of a Kemar Roofe goal and James Tavernier completed the scoring from the penalty spot.

Alfredo Morelos was upset at being replaced with Jermain Defoe after the fourth goal and Gerrard commented: "I can't work it out. We're 4-0 up, he's played well, his team-mate is about to come on, we've got a big game on Thursday [against Benfica].

"I don't know, you'll have to ask Alfredo why he was a bit sad. I wasn't sad, I was very happy.

"With the international break, you have players here, there and everywhere. As a manager, you are wondering whether the rhythm of your team is going to be affected, but we came out of the blocks really strong."