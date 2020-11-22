Gerard Pique: Barcelona defender out for 'three to five months' with knee ligament injuries

Gerard Pique
Gerard Pique looked visibly upset as he hobbled off with a knee injury in the second half

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique will be out for a reported three to five monthsexternal-link with knee ligament injuries.

Pique, 33, sprained the internal lateral ligament in his right knee and suffered a partial injury to the anterior cruciate ligament during Saturday's defeat by Atletico Madrid.

Barca will also be without defender Sergi Roberto for two months after he ruptured a thigh muscle.

The 1-0 loss was Barca's third in eight La Liga games, leaving them 10th.

