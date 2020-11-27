Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

TEAM NEWS
Chelsea welcome back Christian Pulisic after a month out with a hamstring injury.
His return means manager Frank Lampard has a fully-fit squad at his disposal.
Tottenham are without defender Toby Alderweireld because of the groin problem he suffered against Manchester City last week.
Head coach Jose Mourinho expects Steven Bergwijn, Hugo Lloris and Giovani Lo Celso to overcome the knocks that saw them miss Thursday's Europa League win.
MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
@Wilsonfooty: Jose Mourinho once famously promised that he could never manage Spurs because his love for Chelsea fans ran too deep. So much for promises.
Chelsea come into this game two points behind Tottenham, but with both clubs harbouring realistic hopes of being involved in a title race.
Frank Lampard's side have won their last six in all competitions - but none of those opponents will pose as big a threat as Spurs, whose own recent record is seven wins in eight.
So, we have two intense local rivals - both in excellent form, and two managers who know each other's flaws and foibles inside out. It could be a great game - perhaps you might even say a special one.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Spurs put on a Jose Mourinho masterclass when they beat Manchester City last weekend.
It was a great performance and they are playing well, but I do feel with Tottenham that they have to score first for that game plan to be successful.
Chelsea always seem to get a lot of goals - they are the highest scorers in the Premier League this season - and I am not so sure Spurs will keep them out.
Prediction: 2-1
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Chelsea have won three successive Premier League games against Tottenham, as many as they had in their previous eight.
- Spurs have only won seven of the 56 Premier League meetings.
- Tottenham have won just one of their 34 matches at Stamford Bridge in all competitions since 1990. They have kept a solitary clean sheet in their past 17 visits.
Chelsea
- Chelsea had scored an unrivalled 22 Premier League goals this season prior to the weekend. They have scored multiple goals in seven of their nine matches, only failing to do so in their two league fixtures so far against other established top-six teams: 0-2 v Liverpool and 0-0 v Manchester United.
- They are unbeaten in 13 matches in all competitions (W8, D5).
- Chelsea can win seven consecutive league and cup matches for the second time under Frank Lampard, after a run of seven from September to October 2019.
- Edouard Mendy has kept seven clean sheets in 10 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, conceding just three goals - one of which came against Tottenham on his debut.
Tottenham Hotspur
- A victory would give Tottenham their best start to a Premier League season, surpassing the 22 points they amassed after 10 games under Harry Redknapp in 2011-12.
- Spurs will have been top of the Premier League table for at least seven days this season, more than in their previous 10 campaigns combined.
- This is the latest point of a season they have started a full round of fixtures on top of the table since they led the standings after 23 games in January 1985.
- Jose Mourinho is looking to avoid losing three consecutive league matches against the same manager or club for the first time in his career.
- Son Heung-min has scored nine Premier League goals so far this season. The last player to reach double figures in goals for Spurs after 10 league fixtures was Gary Lineker, with 12, in 1991-92.