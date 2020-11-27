Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Frank Lampard got the better of his former boss Jose Mourinho last season as his Chelsea side did the double over Tottenham

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea welcome back Christian Pulisic after a month out with a hamstring injury.

His return means manager Frank Lampard has a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Tottenham are without defender Toby Alderweireld because of the groin problem he suffered against Manchester City last week.

Head coach Jose Mourinho expects Steven Bergwijn, Hugo Lloris and Giovani Lo Celso to overcome the knocks that saw them miss Thursday's Europa League win.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: external-link Jose Mourinho once famously promised that he could never manage Spurs external-link because his love for Chelsea fans ran too deep. So much for promises.

Chelsea come into this game two points behind Tottenham, but with both clubs harbouring realistic hopes of being involved in a title race.

Frank Lampard's side have won their last six in all competitions - but none of those opponents will pose as big a threat as Spurs, whose own recent record is seven wins in eight.

So, we have two intense local rivals - both in excellent form, and two managers who know each other's flaws and foibles inside out. It could be a great game - perhaps you might even say a special one.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Spurs put on a Jose Mourinho masterclass when they beat Manchester City last weekend.

It was a great performance and they are playing well, but I do feel with Tottenham that they have to score first for that game plan to be successful.

Chelsea always seem to get a lot of goals - they are the highest scorers in the Premier League this season - and I am not so sure Spurs will keep them out.

Prediction: 2-1

This followed a victory on his first return to his former club with Inter Milan in 2010

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won three successive Premier League games against Tottenham, as many as they had in their previous eight.

Spurs have only won seven of the 56 Premier League meetings.

Tottenham have won just one of their 34 matches at Stamford Bridge in all competitions since 1990. They have kept a solitary clean sheet in their past 17 visits.

Chelsea

Chelsea had scored an unrivalled 22 Premier League goals this season prior to the weekend. They have scored multiple goals in seven of their nine matches, only failing to do so in their two league fixtures so far against other established top-six teams: 0-2 v Liverpool and 0-0 v Manchester United.

They are unbeaten in 13 matches in all competitions (W8, D5).

Chelsea can win seven consecutive league and cup matches for the second time under Frank Lampard, after a run of seven from September to October 2019.

Edouard Mendy has kept seven clean sheets in 10 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, conceding just three goals - one of which came against Tottenham on his debut.

Tottenham Hotspur